Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress has lost trust of people, says Haryana BJP president Dhankar

Congress has lost trust of people, says Haryana BJP president Dhankar

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 07, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Congress has lost the trust of the people and now its leadership is busy covering up corruption cases pending against its top leaders, said Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar
Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar said that the people of the country are fully aware of the inflation and the reasons behind it as India was in a better position than several other countries following a setback after the Covid pandemic. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar has claimed that the Congress party’s protests on the issues of rising inflation and unemployment have given an opportunity to the party leadership to cover up the corruption charges against their top party leaders.

“The Congress has lost the trust of the people and now its leadership is busy covering up corruption cases pending against its top leaders as they were being questioned by the enforcement directorate. Now the Congress has at least got some issues to hold protests,” Dhankhar said during his Karnal visit on the sidelines of the party workers’ meeting.

He said that the people of the country are fully aware of the inflation and the reasons behind it as India was in a better position than several other countries following a setback after the Covid pandemic.

Earlier, addressing the party workers at a workshop, Dhnkar said that they should reach out to people of both urban and rural areas and make them aware of the welfare schemes launched by the government for them.

RELATED STORIES

He said that 15 such workshops have been organised and on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tricolours have been distributed to 10 lakh households in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP