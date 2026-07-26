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Congress has run out of issues: Saini

Addressing “Mewat Vikas Sankalp Rally” at Punhana in Mewat on Saturday, Saini expressed confidence in the region’s future, saying that whenever Haryana’s development story is told, people will remember Mewat for rewriting history

Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 08:03:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Mewat, once associated with neglect and backwardness, is now emerging as a symbol of development, trust and new opportunities under the people-centric governance of the double-engine government.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the chief minister said that the party, which ruled the country for 55 years, has run out of issues and is now attempting to further its political interests in the name of the youth. (HT Photo)
Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the chief minister said that the party, which ruled the country for 55 years, has run out of issues and is now attempting to further its political interests in the name of the youth. (HT Photo)

Addressing “Mewat Vikas Sankalp Rally” at Punhana in Mewat on Saturday, Saini expressed confidence in the region’s future, saying that whenever Haryana’s development story is told, people will remember Mewat for rewriting history.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the chief minister said that the party, which ruled the country for 55 years, has run out of issues and is now attempting to further its political interests in the name of the youth. He said everyone is aware of how examination papers were leaked during the Congress regime, how the culture of “parchi-kharchi” prevailed, and how generations of young aspirants were repeatedly betrayed.

“Rahul Gandhi is now trying to revive his party’s declining political fortunes by invoking the concerns of the youth. In contrast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the interests of the country’s youth are paramount,” he said.

“The region remained neglected for decades. When intentions are honest, policies are clear and leadership is driven by a spirit of public service, history itself changes direction,” Saini added.

 
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