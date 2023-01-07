Congress in Punjab demands action against ex-minister Sarari

CHANDIGARH The Punjab Congress on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest of former minister Fauja Singh Sarari and a thorough probe into a purported audio clip about an extortion plan. Claiming that persistent pressure and efforts of the Congress forced the ruling party to bow down and made Sarari quit, the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that since the minister had already quit a thorough probe by some central agency or a sitting judge must be initiated against him, and he should be arrested with immediate effect. In a statement, he said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann also owed an explanation about what made him shield Sarari for so long. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also said the matter cannot end with the minister’s resignation alone and should be probed.

