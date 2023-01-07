Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress in Punjab demands action against ex-minister Sarari

Congress in Punjab demands action against ex-minister Sarari

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 10:39 PM IST

The Punjab Congress on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest of former minister Fauja Singh Sarari and a thorough probe into a purported audio clip about an extortion plan.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the matter cannot end with the minister’s resignation alone and should be probed. (PTI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent

CHANDIGARH The Punjab Congress on Saturday demanded the immediate arrest of former minister Fauja Singh Sarari and a thorough probe into a purported audio clip about an extortion plan. Claiming that persistent pressure and efforts of the Congress forced the ruling party to bow down and made Sarari quit, the leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said that since the minister had already quit a thorough probe by some central agency or a sitting judge must be initiated against him, and he should be arrested with immediate effect. In a statement, he said that chief minister Bhagwant Mann also owed an explanation about what made him shield Sarari for so long. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also said the matter cannot end with the minister’s resignation alone and should be probed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP