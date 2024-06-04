Congress Karnal bypoll candidate seeks more security at counting centre

​​Anxious that the law and order situation could worsen outside the counting centre in Karnal on Tuesday, Congress bypoll candidate Tarlochan Singh on Monday wrote to superintendent of police (SP) demanding more security, mentioning that the results might be pushed in favour of his rival candidate, chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini. SP Deepak Saharan, in a statement, said nearly 700 cops will be on duty for the security of counting centres and all arrangements are in place. (HT File)

In his letter, Tarlochan said there could be violence, hooliganism and fraud outside the counting centre at DAV College, and there are apprehensions that the results will be pushed in favour of the BJP candidate.

The Congress leader claimed that he has huge public support and is winning the by-election.

“If he (Saini) loses, he might have to quit from the post of chief minister, so they can go any length of using illegal means to ensure his victory. So, make ample arrangements for police and paramilitary forces near the counting centre,” Singh said.

SP Deepak Saharan, in a statement, said nearly 700 cops will be on duty for the security of counting centres and all arrangements are in place.

Saini, who was at the district party office in Karnal, said it is the duty of police to ensure law and order, but he will also ask the SP to make enough security arrangements. “But let me tell you that this is a transparent government and as the results will start coming in our favour, they will hold the EVM responsible for their loss,” he added.