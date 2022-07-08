Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
chandigarh news

Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge

The district police on Friday arrested Congress leader Ashu Banger on fraud charge. The police claimed Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates
The police claimed Congress leader Ashu Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 10:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join Congress, on the charge of forgery.

The police claimed Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants.

A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Moga city police station.

Banger had got the AAP ticket from Ferozepur Rural but dumped the party to join the Congress just days before the elections. Congress had announced Banger as their candidate from the same seat but he lost to Rajneesh Dahiya who was fielded by the AAP in his place.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said that a team of district police has arrested Bangar in a forgery case. “It was found that Banger was providing fake experience and employment certificates to job aspirants and immigration purposes. Both the accused along with some unidentified persons run fake certificates racket and sell these documents at high prices by forging records. A police team raided and arrested Banger from Moga. We will take his custody after presenting him in court,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest outside the Moga city police station alleging that Banger has been arrested in a ‘fake’ case to take ‘revenge’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP