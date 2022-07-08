Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
chandigarh news

Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge

The district police on Friday arrested Congress leader Ashu Banger on fraud charge. The police claimed Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates
The police claimed Congress leader Ashu Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants. (HT File Photo)
The police claimed Congress leader Ashu Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 10:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join Congress, on the charge of forgery.

The police claimed Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants.

A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Moga city police station.

Banger had got the AAP ticket from Ferozepur Rural but dumped the party to join the Congress just days before the elections. Congress had announced Banger as their candidate from the same seat but he lost to Rajneesh Dahiya who was fielded by the AAP in his place.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said that a team of district police has arrested Bangar in a forgery case. “It was found that Banger was providing fake experience and employment certificates to job aspirants and immigration purposes. Both the accused along with some unidentified persons run fake certificates racket and sell these documents at high prices by forging records. A police team raided and arrested Banger from Moga. We will take his custody after presenting him in court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest outside the Moga city police station alleging that Banger has been arrested in a ‘fake’ case to take ‘revenge’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The Patna high court. The next hearing is due on Monday next. (HT Photo)

    2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe

    The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.

  • Farmers via the app can rent equipments such as harvesters and tractors. (Picture for representation)

    Bihar to launch app to offer farm equipments on rent

    Bihar's co-operative department will launch an app-based system for providing farm equipments like harvesters and tractors on hire to small and marginal farmers in around 3,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) next week, officials said. The rentals would be on hourly basis, sources said. PACS are co-operative societies working at the gram panchayat level , which enable farmers to get credit and also help in procurement of foodgrains after harvesting in rabi and kharif seasons.

  • RJD chief Lalu Prasad undergoing treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics

    Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in Prasad's health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti. On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.

  • Heavy rains have led to flood-like situation in Badakere village in Udupi district of Karnataka.

    Karnataka rains: House inundated, residents wade in water| Video

    Heavy rains have battered several parts of Karnataka, resulting in flood-like situation across northern and southern parts of the state. In Badakere village in Udupi district. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property, PTI reported. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.

  • On Thursday, the Vigilance Bureau arrested IFS officer Vishal Chauhan, who was posted as forest conservator, Punjab, from Mohali. (HT File Photo)

    IFS officer Vishal Chauhan sent to three-day police remand

    The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday produced Indian Forest Service officer Vishal Chauhan before a Mohali court that sent him to three-day police remand. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer, Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out