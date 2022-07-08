Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge

The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join Congress, on the charge of forgery.

The police claimed Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants.

A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Moga city police station.

Banger had got the AAP ticket from Ferozepur Rural but dumped the party to join the Congress just days before the elections. Congress had announced Banger as their candidate from the same seat but he lost to Rajneesh Dahiya who was fielded by the AAP in his place.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said that a team of district police has arrested Bangar in a forgery case. “It was found that Banger was providing fake experience and employment certificates to job aspirants and immigration purposes. Both the accused along with some unidentified persons run fake certificates racket and sell these documents at high prices by forging records. A police team raided and arrested Banger from Moga. We will take his custody after presenting him in court,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest outside the Moga city police station alleging that Banger has been arrested in a ‘fake’ case to take ‘revenge’.