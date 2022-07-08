Congress leader Ashu Banger arrested on fraud charge
The district police on Friday arrested Ashu Banger, who had left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to join Congress, on the charge of forgery.
The police claimed Banger was running a racket of providing fake experience and employment certificates of Moga Medicity Hospital to people for immigration purposes and job aspirants.
A case has been registered against Banger of Moga and Hardeep Singh Brar of Muktsar under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Moga city police station.
Banger had got the AAP ticket from Ferozepur Rural but dumped the party to join the Congress just days before the elections. Congress had announced Banger as their candidate from the same seat but he lost to Rajneesh Dahiya who was fielded by the AAP in his place.
Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said that a team of district police has arrested Bangar in a forgery case. “It was found that Banger was providing fake experience and employment certificates to job aspirants and immigration purposes. Both the accused along with some unidentified persons run fake certificates racket and sell these documents at high prices by forging records. A police team raided and arrested Banger from Moga. We will take his custody after presenting him in court,” he added.
Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest outside the Moga city police station alleging that Banger has been arrested in a ‘fake’ case to take ‘revenge’.
-
2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe
The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.
-
Bihar to launch app to offer farm equipments on rent
Bihar's co-operative department will launch an app-based system for providing farm equipments like harvesters and tractors on hire to small and marginal farmers in around 3,000 primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) next week, officials said. The rentals would be on hourly basis, sources said. PACS are co-operative societies working at the gram panchayat level , which enable farmers to get credit and also help in procurement of foodgrains after harvesting in rabi and kharif seasons.
-
Lalu’s health improving, says daughter Misa, releases pics
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, 74, is showing signs of improvement in Prasad's health and was able to sit up on his bed at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Friday, according to his eldest daughter and MP Misa Bharti. On Friday, Bharti tweeted pictures of her father sitting on his hospital bed. In the pictures, Prasad is seen sitting on a chair and bed.
-
Karnataka rains: House inundated, residents wade in water| Video
Heavy rains have battered several parts of Karnataka, resulting in flood-like situation across northern and southern parts of the state. In Badakere village in Udupi district. Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga continue to be hit by rains causing damage to life and property, PTI reported. Due to the downpour, rivers have swollen, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas, also landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts.
-
IFS officer Vishal Chauhan sent to three-day police remand
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday produced Indian Forest Service officer Vishal Chauhan before a Mohali court that sent him to three-day police remand. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer, Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu.
