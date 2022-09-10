Congress leader joins PU students protest outside V-C office

Deputy Congress legislative party (CLP) leader and Chabbewal legislator Raj Kumar joined the students’ protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University led by students of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA).

The protest on Friday entered its 35th day, with students demanding allocation of hostels as per reservation policy and as per University Grants Commission (UGC)/ All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines and the implementation of post-matric scholarship for the student of Haryana — assurance for the first of which has earlier been given to the protesting students by varsity officials.

PU authorities had assured students that a written notification regarding their demands would be issued on Friday at 11 am, but students said there was no response from the university officials.