Congress leader joins PU students protest outside V-C office

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 03:53 AM IST

The protest by the PU students was its 35th day when deputy Congress legislative party (CLP) leader and Chabbewal legislator Raj Kumar joined the students in their sit-in

Congress’ Raj Kumar Chabbewal showing his support for the student protest outside PU’s V-C Office. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Deputy Congress legislative party (CLP) leader and Chabbewal legislator Raj Kumar joined the students’ protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University led by students of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA).

The protest on Friday entered its 35th day, with students demanding allocation of hostels as per reservation policy and as per University Grants Commission (UGC)/ All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines and the implementation of post-matric scholarship for the student of Haryana — assurance for the first of which has earlier been given to the protesting students by varsity officials.

PU authorities had assured students that a written notification regarding their demands would be issued on Friday at 11 am, but students said there was no response from the university officials.

