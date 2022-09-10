Congress leader joins PU students protest outside V-C office
The protest by the PU students was its 35th day when deputy Congress legislative party (CLP) leader and Chabbewal legislator Raj Kumar joined the students in their sit-in
Deputy Congress legislative party (CLP) leader and Chabbewal legislator Raj Kumar joined the students’ protest outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University led by students of Ambedkar Students Association (ASA).
The protest on Friday entered its 35th day, with students demanding allocation of hostels as per reservation policy and as per University Grants Commission (UGC)/ All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines and the implementation of post-matric scholarship for the student of Haryana — assurance for the first of which has earlier been given to the protesting students by varsity officials.
PU authorities had assured students that a written notification regarding their demands would be issued on Friday at 11 am, but students said there was no response from the university officials.
Chandigarh’s Antaz Singh Jattana wins gold in 10 m air rifle
Antaz , a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle shooting competition at the Chandigarh State Inter-School Shooting Championship held at the Sector 25 shooting range on Thursday. Son of national-level shooter Khushbaz Singh Jattana, Antaz participated in the category of sub-youth men. While he won gold, Gurtej Sidhu and Armaan Kaushal bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Ludhiana: Auto driver among two held for snatching
The CIA Staff 1 police arrested two accused, including an auto driver, for snatching in two separate cases. In the first case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Rajvir Singh, alias Vicky, of Pavittar Nagar of Haibowal. In-charge at CIA Staff 1, Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said the police arrested the accused from the Police Station road following a tip-off. In the second case, the CIA Staff 1 police arrested Amandeep Singh Sonu of Jagraon.
Indian Army, air force conduct joint exercise ‘Gagan Strike’ in Punjab
Army's Kharga Corps and the Indian Air Force conducted a joint exercise to showcase the might and prowess of the armed forces. Termed “Gagan Strike”, the exercise was conducted over a period of four days in several areas of Punjab, bordering Ambala in Haryana. Kharga Corps, General Officer Commanding, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, who spearheaded this exercise, also showcased precision firepower by attack helicopters in coordination with ground forces' mechanised columns.
Couple booked for duping Ludhiana resident of ₹4.5 lakh on pretext of merchant navy job
An Uttar Pradesh-based couple has been booked for duping a city resident of Rs 4.53 lakh on the pretext of securing a job for hShama Kumari of Barewal road'stwo brothers in the merchant navy. The Sarabha Nagar police lodged an FIR against the accused. The accused told her that Lokesh Kumar of Pilibhit inUttar Pradesh can help her brothers in getting a job in the merchant navy on a contract basis. The accused took Rs 4.53 lakh from them, promising jobs for them.
After 20-yr battle, court annuls child marriage
Presiding officer of the family court, Pradeep Kumar Modi, ordered the annulment of the marriage on Thursday. “Since a century, the evil of child marriage has not been eradicated. Now, everyone should together take a pledge to eradicate child marriage.”
