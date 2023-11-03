Congress leader Navjot Sidhu seeks probe into Punjab excise policy

Amid Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal skipping enforcement directorate (ED) summons, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab and demanded a probe into the state’s excise policy.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference at his residence in Patiala on Thursday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Sidhu said Punjab’s excise policy is similar to that of Delhi and thus should be probed thoroughly. “It is the same excise policy that was first implemented in Delhi. Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the enforcement directorate (ED) and many AAP leaders are in custody. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is under pressure from liquor contractors and the excise policy of Punjab should also be probed thoroughly,” Sidhu demanded. The central agency had summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the alleged Delhi excise policy case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Kejriwal’s party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!