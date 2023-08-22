On way to Kargil, Rahul reaches Lamayuru near Leh

Currently on his maiden tour after revocation of Article 370, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Lamayuru village, 125 km from Leh towards Kargil. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with people during his visit to the Main Market of Leh, on Monday. (ANI)

On Monday evening he had mingled with the people and army veterans in the main market of Leh town, who cheered for him.

The Congress leader mingled with the crowd without caring for his security cover.

Congress spokesperson for Leh district and leader of the opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal said, “Rahul has just reached Lamayuru, 125 km from Leh towards Kargil, where he would stay overnight”.

“He again rode his mobike from Leh to Lamayuru. Enroute, he stopped at Alchi for lunch at a renowned restaurant being run by a local woman, Alchi Kitchen,” added Namgyal.

Earlier, Rahul stopped for tea at Khaltse market with the locals, who had organised a small get together for him.

The Congress leader may visit Kargil on Wednesday or Thursday, he informed.

