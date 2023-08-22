News / Cities / Chandigarh News / On way to Kargil, Rahul reaches Lamayuru near Leh

On way to Kargil, Rahul reaches Lamayuru near Leh

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 22, 2023 11:49 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Lamayuru village on his maiden tour after revocation of Article 370, mingling with people and army veterans without security cover.

Currently on his maiden tour after revocation of Article 370, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reached Lamayuru village, 125 km from Leh towards Kargil.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with people during his visit to the Main Market of Leh, on Monday. (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poses for a picture with people during his visit to the Main Market of Leh, on Monday. (ANI)

On Monday evening he had mingled with the people and army veterans in the main market of Leh town, who cheered for him.

The Congress leader mingled with the crowd without caring for his security cover.

Congress spokesperson for Leh district and leader of the opposition in LAHDC-Leh, Tsering Namgyal said, “Rahul has just reached Lamayuru, 125 km from Leh towards Kargil, where he would stay overnight”.

“He again rode his mobike from Leh to Lamayuru. Enroute, he stopped at Alchi for lunch at a renowned restaurant being run by a local woman, Alchi Kitchen,” added Namgyal.

Earlier, Rahul stopped for tea at Khaltse market with the locals, who had organised a small get together for him.

The Congress leader may visit Kargil on Wednesday or Thursday, he informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out