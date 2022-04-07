Congress leaders seek action against Sunil Jakhar for objectionable language

: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday drew flak from several of his party colleagues in Punjab, who accused him of using objectionable language against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Jakhar had not named anyone in his remarks.

A number of state Congress leaders, including former minister Raj Kumar Verka and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha and former district chief Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, hit out at Jakhar for allegedly targeting the SC community, seeking action against him.

They demanded an apology from the former Punjab Congress president for his remarks made in an interview to a television channel.

Jakhar said he cannot even think of making any adverse comment against any religion or caste. “Attempts are being made to distort my comments and give them a communal colour. I want to appeal to people who want to know the truth to watch the full interview. If anyone has been hurt by my comments, I express regret,” he told reporters.

Verka said that the former state chief should apologise for his remarks. “If he does not, we will force the Congress high command to throw him out of the party,” he said.

Chaudhary said the language used by Jakhar was against the values of the Congress, which always stood for the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society.

Kotli, Lakha and Gill, in a joint statement, also termed the remarks as “unfortunate”, claiming that he proved to be an “irresponsible leader” who deserves condemnation.