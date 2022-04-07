Congress leaders seek action against Sunil Jakhar for objectionable language
: Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday drew flak from several of his party colleagues in Punjab, who accused him of using objectionable language against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Jakhar had not named anyone in his remarks.
A number of state Congress leaders, including former minister Raj Kumar Verka and Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, former MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha and former district chief Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, hit out at Jakhar for allegedly targeting the SC community, seeking action against him.
They demanded an apology from the former Punjab Congress president for his remarks made in an interview to a television channel.
Jakhar said he cannot even think of making any adverse comment against any religion or caste. “Attempts are being made to distort my comments and give them a communal colour. I want to appeal to people who want to know the truth to watch the full interview. If anyone has been hurt by my comments, I express regret,” he told reporters.
Verka said that the former state chief should apologise for his remarks. “If he does not, we will force the Congress high command to throw him out of the party,” he said.
Chaudhary said the language used by Jakhar was against the values of the Congress, which always stood for the downtrodden and marginalised sections of society.
Kotli, Lakha and Gill, in a joint statement, also termed the remarks as “unfortunate”, claiming that he proved to be an “irresponsible leader” who deserves condemnation.
When poll fever goes high, so does power theft
The power theft figure has crossed the ₹1,500 crore mark a year. There has been an increase of more than 56 per cent in the number of feeders where losses are more than 50 per cent in a span of nine months. Overall there are 3,308 feeders in Punjab where line losses exceed 15 per cent. There are 12 divisions in seven circles of Punjab where losses are more than 25 percent.
Ludhiana | MC officials on toes as Swachh Survekshan team starts inspections
Municipal corporation employees remained on their toes as inspections under Swachh Survekshan 2022 commenced on Wednesday. A third-party team, comprising five to six persons, tasked by the Ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to conduct the annual cleanliness survey, visited various parts of the city, including sewer treatment plants, community and public toilets, main dump site of MC on Tajpur Road among other areas.
Ludhiana | MLA Gurpreet Gogi inspects Malhar Road, deliberates on road widening
With visitors and shopkeepers on Malhar road facing trouble due to traffic congestion and rising parking issues, Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi, along with chief engineer of local bodies department Ashwani Chaudhary, inspected the site on Wednesday and deliberated upon the steps that can be taken to widen the road. Officials, along with the legislator, also visited Sarabha Nagar main market to discuss the steps to increase the parking area.
PTC MD held on complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant
Strap: On complaint of Miss Punjaban contestant, who was rescued by HC-appointed warrant officer last month The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that sNancy Ghummanwas harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show. After releasing the detainee, the warrant officer had submitted the report.
Asked to stop spitting, Titwala man assaults teenager, arrested
An 18-year old commuter was allegedly beaten up by a 33-year-old man in a Titwala-bound local train after the teenager tried to stop the man from spitting from the footboard in Ambivli, near Titwala, Thane on Tuesday evening. The Kalyan Government Railway Police officials arrested the accused. The injured passenger has been identified as Avinash Dhivre of Ambivli.
