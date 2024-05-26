Congress leaders slam PM’s remarks in Punjab rallies, ask him to address real issues

Congress leaders MP Shashi Tharoor and Alka Lamba on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raking up issues like Partition, 1984 massacre, possession of gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib during his rallies in Punjab and said that BJP is running away from addressing real issues facing the country. Congress MP Sashi Tharoor (HT PHOTO)

During his three rallies in Punjab, PM Modi attacked the Congress for “allowing the massacre of Sikhs” and “protecting the rioters” in 1984 and asserted that it was he who ensured punishment for the accused.

Tharoor and Lamba were campaigning for the Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi and said PM Modi is afraid of speaking about present-day India and is rather coming up with peculiar issues from history.

“It is quite strange that PM Modi is talking about the Mughals or 1947 in the 2024 general elections. Why is he not talking about works done by his government, why is he frightened to talk about rising inflation, unemployment and ever-scaling poverty,” Tharoor said.

He added that Modi had sensed the mood of India this time and found that his popularity had fallen down and people had not voted for him this time.

Lamba said, till now, Modi had not uttered a single word on the demands of the farmers.

“Modi is talking about Kartarpur Sahib, but he is silent on Chinese encroachment on Indian territory. Modi is not talking about issues in Ladakh, Manipur and Kashmir,” Lamba said.

She added that the PM should tell the people of Punjab about what steps the Centre and BJP government in Gujarat have taken to stop the smuggling of drugs from Afghanistan and Pakistan through the ports of Gujarat.

Tharoor said in the Modi regime, the democratic and autonomous institutions are under threat, whether it be RBI, information commission, election commission or even the judiciary, have found their independence compromised.