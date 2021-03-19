IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

Former Himachal unit chief says panels for each of the 17 wards have been sent to the party high command for final selection
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:04 PM IST

The Congress will declare its list of candidates for the April 7 Dharamshala Municipal Corporation (MC) election by Sunday.

Announcing this, Nadaun Congress legislator Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is also the party’s in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala MC, said: “In some wards, more than three aspirants have applied for the Congress ticket. We have sent panels for each of the 17 wards to the party high command for final selection. The list will be out by Sunday.”

Nominations for the elections are to be filed from March 22 to 24 and scrutiny of the papers will be done on March 25. Candidates can withdraw nominations on March 27.

Vision document being prepared

Sukhu said the party has also formed a committee to prepare a vision document for the Dharamshala MC. The six-member panel, headed by former legislator Yadvinder Goma, has local leaders Jitender Sharma, Ashok Pathania, RP Chopra, Rakesh Rana and Saroj Guleria as members.

Sukhu, a former Himachal Congress chief, met party leaders from the area on Thursday night to draw up the poll strategy. Former Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, Kangra district Congress president Ajay Mahajan, former MP Chander Kumar, former state party president Kuldeep Kumar, state Congress spokesperson Kuldeep Pathania and outgoing Dharamshala mayor Devinder Jaggi attended the meeting.

BJP starts campaign, holds gatherings

Sukhu expressed confidence that the party will repeat its 2015 performance when the Congress had won 14 of the 17 wards, while the BJP could manage only three seats.

This time, the saffron party hopes to wrest control of the Dharamshala MC and has taken a lead in the campaign by holding ward-wise meetings. The BJP is, however, yet to finalise its candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Former Himachal unit chief says panels for each of the 17 wards have been sent to the party high command for final selection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
The woman had applied for four-month maternity leave after the birth of her first biological child. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

‘Only women with two or less kids eligible for maternity leave’

By Surender Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana high court dismisses PGIMER nursing officer’s plea for maternity leave for her first biological child, stating her husband already has two children from his first marriage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
Police said the women were inside the car with the accused before he forcibly pulled them out and opened fire near the Manuke Gill village in bus stand in Moga on Thursday. (GPicture for representational purposes only)
chandigarh news

Sisters shot dead by sarpanch’s son in Punjab’s Moga

By Harmandeep Singh, Moga
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The accused, Gurvir Singh, is on the run, say police adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab him; motive of the crime unclear
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A health worker collecting sample from a staff member at Government Middle School, Sector 26, in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid cases remain over 200 for second day in a row

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The daily Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh shot up to 211 on Thursday against Wednesday’s 201, pushing the active cases to 1,466, highest in the past six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT
No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT
chandigarh news

No parallel probes in an FIR: HC to Punjab, Haryana, UT

By Surender Sharma
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The court has now directed that after registration of FIR and commencement of investigation, no representation/request on behalf of accused to examine his/her innocence would be entertained by police and no parallel inquiry would be initiated
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh during a press conference in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Capt confident Sidhu will join back in his cabinet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Says will leave no stone unturned to fulfil promises made to the people of Punjab before going back to them to seek their blessing once more
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrit Nagpal, the vice president of DMCH was vaccinated during the third phase of the drive in Ludhiana on March 1. ( (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Amrit Nagpal, the vice president of DMCH was vaccinated during the third phase of the drive in Ludhiana on March 1. ( (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana admn’s move to include more groups for vaccination hailed

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Ludhiana became one of the first cities in Punjab to offer the vaccine to non-listed groups, including judges, lawyers, teachers, bank staff, journalists and members of NGOs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot
Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot
chandigarh news

Doaba becomes Punjab’s Covid hotspot

By Ravinder Vasudeva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Of total 2,417 fresh cases in the state on Thursday, 998 are from the Doaba region; Jalandhar tops the list with 467 cases
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana CM ML Khattar said that students already studying in private schools were admitted in government schools to avail certain benefits. (PTI)
Haryana CM ML Khattar said that students already studying in private schools were admitted in government schools to avail certain benefits. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Bogus admissions detected after Aadhaar-based admissions started

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday informed the Vidhan Sabha that over two lakh bogus admissions were detected in schools after Aadhaar-based admissions was introduced
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT File/Reuters)
(HT File/Reuters)
chandigarh news

Covid death toll mounts to 1,000 in Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The death toll due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) touched the 1000-mark in Himachal on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the contagion
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station for the Punjab municipal elections at Majitha in Amritsar on February 14. (HT Photo)
Voters queue to cast their votes at a polling station for the Punjab municipal elections at Majitha in Amritsar on February 14. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Election of civic body posts: Cong caught between rulebook and local leaders’ preferences

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had categorically conveyed that 50% reservation for the women candidates should be implemented in true spirit
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP