Congress names 20 ward candidates for Ambala MC polls

Days after the Congress party declared Kulwinder Kaur as its mayoral candidate for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) election in Ambala, the party on Tuesday released the names of its nominees for 20 wards.

Voting will take place on May 10 with counting and result announcements on May 13. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The party’s list comes on the first day of nominations which will continue till April 25.

As per the list issued by state president Rao Narender after approval from state in-charge BK Hariprasad, the party repeated three of its sitting councillors – Megha Goyal (ward 9- general woman reserved), Mithun Verma (ward 12), and Rajinder Kaur (ward 10- SC).

Congress named Satvinder Singh from ward 1, Rajwinder Kaur from ward 2 (SC woman), Sanjiv Sharma from ward 3, Ashok Soni from ward 4 (BCA), Amanpreet Singh Uppal from ward 5, Disha Sehgal from ward 6 (general woman), Vikram Jit Tanwar from ward 7 (SC) and Gunjeet Kaur from ward 8 (general woman).

Similarly, the party fielded Anuradha from ward 11 (BCB woman), Pardeep Chawla from ward 13, Poonam Devi from ward 14 (general woman), Vikky Rana from ward 15, Ravinder Kumar from ward 16, Parveen Chawla from ward 17, Harminder Singh from ward 18, Sachin Punia from ward 19 and Manjit Devi from ward 20 (BCA woman).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Party’s district president (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said the party is confident of defeating the BJP in the elections and has already started its campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Party’s district president (Urban) Pawan Aggarwal said the party is confident of defeating the BJP in the elections and has already started its campaign. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “We have first released our list with all names which shows that our organisation is strong and workers are dedicated. In other parties, infighting is delaying even the names of the mayoral candidate and later the ward members,” he added. Candidates can file their nomination papers between April 21 and April 25, from 11 am to 3 pm, after which the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 27, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on April 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have first released our list with all names which shows that our organisation is strong and workers are dedicated. In other parties, infighting is delaying even the names of the mayoral candidate and later the ward members,” he added. Candidates can file their nomination papers between April 21 and April 25, from 11 am to 3 pm, after which the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 27, and candidates may withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on April 28. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Voting will take place on May 10 with counting and result announcements on May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Voting will take place on May 10 with counting and result announcements on May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

ambala See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON