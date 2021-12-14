Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress names Sidhu chairman of election panel ahead of polls

All MPs from Punjab, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are also members of the panel, besides all ministers of the Punjab government.
Punjab unit chief Navjot Sidhu(HT File)
Published on Dec 14, 2021 02:15 AM IST
PTI | ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Congress on Monday appointed party’s Punjab unit chief Navjot Sidhu as chairman of the state Election Committee.The members of the Punjab Pradesh Election Committee include chief minister and CLP leader Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, chairperson of the coordination committee, Sunil Jakhar, chairman of campaign committee, and Pratap Singh Bajwa, chairman of manifesto committee.

“Congress president has approved the proposal of the formation of Pradesh Election Committee of Punjab Congress with immediate effect, with PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as its chairman,” an official statement from the party said.

All MPs from Punjab, both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, are also members of the panel, besides all ministers of the Punjab government.

Former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and former PPCC chiefs H S Hanspal and Mohinder Singh Kaypee have also been included as members of the panel.

AICC Secretaries K L Sharma and Raminder Singh Amla, besides Punjab Congress senior vice president Lal Singh.

Working presidents for all 28 District Congress Committees in the state are part of the 29-member election panel.

Former ministers Balbir Singh Sidhu, Shyam Sunder Arora, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and PPCC vice president Gurpreet Kangar and MLAs Ajaib Singh Bhatti and Navtej Singh Cheema have also been made members of the panel.

The panel will take all election-related decisions of the party ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, which are slated early next year.

