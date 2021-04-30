Congress’ Panna Lal Bhatia is new Pathankot mayor

Five-time Congress councillor Panna Lal Bhatia was elected the Pathankot mayor on Thursday.

The party’s Vikram Mahajan was elected senior deputy mayor while the post of deputy mayor was bagged by Ajay Kumar. Punjab food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu acted as election observer at the event held at a local government school.

Bhatia, who faced a tough competition from two of the Congress councillors for the top post, is the second mayor of the city that was upgraded to municipal corporation in 2015. The state’s ruling party has won from 36 of the 50 wards this time.

Ashu said, “Bhatia is a visionary leader who will pave the way for development of the city. His good terms with Pathankot MLA Amit Vij will help him resolve the city residents’ problems in a better manner.”

Bhatia said, “I will perform my duties with utmost sincerity and integrity.”

Jalandhar divisional commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra gave oath of office to the councillors. The 12 BJP councillors boycotted the swearing-in ceremony.

However, Covid-19 norms were violated during the event.

Though Ashu and some officials were seen wearing masks, others did not bother to follow the medical protocol. They did not maintain social distancing.

