Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Congress protests against election commission outside Chandigarh DC office

Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Members of the Congress protesting outside Chandigarh DC office in Sector 17 on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh unit of the Congress staged a protest against the state election commission in front of the deputy commissioner’s (DC’s) office in Sector 17 here on Wednesday.

The Congress is demanding immediate declaration of the reserved wards for the forthcoming MC elections.

HS Lucky, general secretary and chief spokesperson of the Chandigarh Congress, said, “An all-party meeting should be immediately convened and draw for reservation of women and scheduled caste seats should be done.”

The protesters demanded that the dates and schedule of the municipal corporation elections be announced immediately so that a fair and level-playing field is given to all.

“It appears to us and residents of Chandigarh that the election commission and Chandigarh administration are biased in their approach and not acting neutral,” said Subhash Chawla, president, Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

Congress leader and former MP Pawan Bansal’s son, Manish Bansal, also criticised the administration for “acting partial”. Among others present during the protest were leader of opposition in MC Devinder Singh Babla, women wing leader Deepa Dubey and Youth wing incharge Manoj Lobana.

