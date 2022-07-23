Congress protests against Sonia Gandhi’s ED questioning

The Haryana Congress on Friday held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a money laundering case.

Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja led the protest march in Hisar, Dabwali MLA Amit Sihag in Fatehabad and other leaders led the demonstrations in other districts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interacting with the media, Selja alleged that the BJP government has been using government agencies to harass Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other opponents.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi raised the issues of the people and due to this, the government has been putting Central agencies behind them. Dictatorship will not be able to suppress their voice. The ED’s questioning is just an attempt to defame the Congress leaders,” she added.

On being asked about Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s vote against the party candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls, Selja said he had joined hands with other party leaders and he had betrayed Congress.