Congress protests in Mohali against rising inflation

Members of the Congress party, led by former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, held a protest against the rising inflation at the Phase 7 light point on Monday.

The protesters, including party’s office-bearers, municipal councillors, panches and sarpanches, raised slogans against the BJP-led Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sidhu said the BJP government had broken the common man’s back by continuously increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

He said it was surprising that these prices remained stable during the past five months while elections were underway in five states, despite the rising oil prices in the international market. But after winning elections in four of the five states, the BJP government had been increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas on a daily basis.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party, Sidhu said the party, which came to power by showing dreams to the people of Punjab, had not fulfilled any of its promises, including waiving 300 units of electricity. Similarly, the government had not taken any step towards the issues of Punjab’s river waters, its capital Chandigarh and pensions.

Sidhu said the Punjab government had also given a guarantee to arrest the perpetrators of sacrilege within 24 hours of the formation of the government and to pay dearness allowance to the unemployed from day one. He said this government will be given a month and then answers will be sought from its leaders, ministers and MLAs.

Members of the Haryana Youth Congress also held a protest at the BJP’s Panchkula office. Pardeep Gujjar, general secretary of the Haryana Youth Congress, along with Chandigarh MC councillor Sachin Galav, demanded that the rising prices be brought under control.