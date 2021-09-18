Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress questions Haryana govt over delay in filing chargesheets in criminal cases
chandigarh news

Congress questions Haryana govt over delay in filing chargesheets in criminal cases

Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala on Friday accused the BJP-led government in Haryana for converting the state into a crime hub
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said three murders, four rapes and eight kidnappings were occurring each day in the state. (HT File)

Congress general secretary and former Haryana minister Randeep Surjewala on Friday accused the BJP-led government in Haryana for converting the state into a crime hub.

Citing the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, Surjewala said three murders, four rapes and eight kidnappings were occurring each day in the state.

“In terms of cognisable crime rate under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLL), Haryana stood fourth nationwide. It is a matter of shame for the state government,” he said.

He questioned chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his deputy Dushyant Chautala and state home minister Anil Vij for delays in filing chargesheets against the IPC and SLL offenders.

“Why is Haryana last among the bigger states (except Manipur and Meghalaya) in terms of filing chargesheets in criminal cases. The national average rate in filing chargesheets was 82.5%, but why Haryana a laggard at 39.7%,” he said.

The Congress leader said due to laxity in filing the chargesheets against the criminals and the casual attitude of the government, crime in Haryana has been increasing continuously for the last seven years.

The people of the state are suffering but the government seems careless about their woes. In 2020, 1,165 murders, 163 gang rapes, 1,373 rape, and 2,949 kidnappings occurred in Haryana despite lockdown and the epidemic, he said.

