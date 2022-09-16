Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress releases 3rd list of PCC members

Published on Sep 16, 2022 09:49 PM IST

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday released the third list of 131 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) taking their total number to 303

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday released the third list of 131 members of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), taking their total number to 303. The list approved by the All India Congress Committee includes former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Parkash Soni, former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo, All India Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria. Their names were missing from the first two lists which had left some of them disappointed.

