Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Congress stages protest against drop in apple prices in Shimla
chandigarh news

Congress stages protest against drop in apple prices in Shimla

The Congress has alleged that the BJP government had sold the interests of the farmers to corporate companies, traders and commission agents to fund election expenses
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the state was blind to the plight of the apple growers and called horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur a “mute spectator.” (Deepak Sansta / HT)

Alleging that the state government was hand-in-glove with private companies, the Congress staged a silent protest against the drop in apple prices on The Ridge on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the state was blind to the plight of the apple growers and called horticulture Minister Mahender Singh Thakur a “mute spectator.”

The Congress has alleged that the BJP government had sold the interests of the farmers to corporate companies, traders and commission agents to fund election expenses.

A major private company has fixed the rate of premium apple at 72, around 20% below last year’s rate ( 88 per kg). The prices of apples have been nosediving for two weeks.

Parala fruit market to be equipped with all modern facilities: Suresh Bhardwaj

Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the Parala fruit market is being developed into a model market. It will be equipped with a processing plant, controlled atmosphere storage, marketing shed, parking and other modern facilities.Around 200 crore is being spent on the project.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid: Chandigarh tricity logs 20 cases, highest in 50 days

DA case: VB summons ex-DGP Saini to join investigation

Chandigarh: Lawyer courts trouble by ‘recording proceedings’

Capt virtually lays stone of Guru Teg Bahadur law varsity
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP