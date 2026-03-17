Congress stalls Haryana assembly over Rajya Sabha ‘vote theft’

The Haryana assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Tuesday as a belligerent Congress stalled proceedings, alleging the “murder of democracy” following a high-drama Rajya Sabha election marked by cross-voting and technical disqualifications. Haryana Congress members, including CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Speaker Raghuvir Singh Kadian leading the party’s charge in the assembly on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The House saw multiple disruptions coupled with an adjournment and later a walkout by the Congress members after Speaker Harvinder Kalyan named eight opposition MLAs for persistent sloganeering. While the BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia and Congress’ Karamvir Singh Boudh secured the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats, the victory was preceded by a midnight showdown over vote secrecy.

The confrontation peaked during the post-lunch session at 2pm. As the Speaker attempted to begin a debate on budget estimates, Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Arora and others resumed their protest. Despite repeated warnings that the Rajya Sabha polls fell outside the assembly’s purview, the Opposition refused to yield.

At 2.10 pm, the Speaker issued a final warning, eventually naming eight Congress MLAs: Vikas Saharan, Jassi Petwar, Balram Dangi, Induraj Singh Narwal, Devender Hans, Shakuntala Khatak, Mandeep Chatha, and Balwan Singh Daulatpuria. Following the naming, a disciplinary action that typically leads to suspension, the Congress legislators staged a walkout at 2.14pm.

During the morning session, veteran leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda led the charge. “Prajatantra ki hatya hui hai (Democracy has been murdered),” Hooda said, accusing the treasury benches of “deplorable behaviour” and mocking democratic norms.

Midnight drama, disqualifications

The Rajya Sabha results, declared in the early hours of Tuesday, revealed a fractured mandate. BJP’s Bhatia, 58, sailed through with 39 first-preference votes. Congress’ Boudh, 61, secured the second seat with 28 votes, defeating BJP-backed Independent Satish Nandal.

The counting was delayed as both camps moved the Election Commission (EC) alleging violations of vote secrecy. Ultimately, five votes were declared invalid, four from the Congress and one from the BJP. The EC specifically invalidated the vote of Congress MLA Paramvir Singh following a complaint by the BJP.

Lack of internal trust: CM

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed the Congress for its “lack of internal trust”, noting that the party had shifted its MLAs to Himachal Pradesh prior to the vote. “For the first time, I saw a party not trusting its own legislators. The Congress has no future,” Saini said, while also accusing the INLD, which abstained from voting, of acting as the Congress’ “B-team”.

Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh and AICC in-charge BK Hariprasad confirmed that the party would take “strict action” against the five MLAs suspected of cross-voting.

Censure motion passed

Later, cabinet minister Krishan Kumar Bedi, who has been at loggerheads with CLP leader Hooda, alleged he was receiving threats from Congress members both inside and outside the House. He also flagged the former CM’s alleged remarks challenging BJP leaders to enter villages.

Moving a “ninda prastav (censure motion)”, Bedi slammed the Congress for its “unbecoming and irresponsible” conduct in disrupting proceedings despite the Speaker’s repeated interventions.

The motion was passed by a voice vote in the absence of the Opposition.

Taking a swipe at the walkout, INLD MLA Aditya Devi Lal remarked that the Congress habitually exits the House whenever crucial issues are up for discussion.