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Congress suspends five Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh announced that Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Mohammad Ilyas (Punhana), and Mohammad Israil (Hathin) have been suspended for anti-party activities.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Congress on Thursday suspended five Haryana MLAs from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for allegedly cross-voting in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal during the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16.

The Congress on Thursday suspended five Haryana MLAs from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for allegedly cross-voting in favour of BJP-backed Independent candidate Satish Nandal during the Rajya Sabha elections held on March 16. (HT File)

However, their suspension will not have any implication on their membership of Haryana assembly and they will continue to be MLAs. The anti-defection law does not apply in Rajya Sabha polls. Political parties, though, can take disciplinary action against errant MLAs.

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh announced that Shalley Chaudhary (Naraingarh), Renu Bala (Sadhaura), Jarnail Singh (Ratia), Mohammad Ilyas (Punhana), and Mohammad Israil (Hathin) have been suspended for anti-party activities. The action follows the recommendation of the state disciplinary committee and the formal approval of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rao Narender said that the five MLAs voted against the party’s official candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, calling it a case of “serious indiscipline” that violated organisational norms. He emphasised that the decision sends a clear message that collective party stands are paramount.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress suspends five Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Congress suspends five Haryana MLAs for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls
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