Congress will change Mohali mayor at the right time: Warring

Two days after the Congress expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi for six years over anti-party activities, party’s Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said they will find replacements for the two posts and also appoint a new mayor at the right time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Somal and Bedi had claimed the support of majority of the Congress councillors, whose number is 36 in the MC House of 50.

Their expulsion had come a month after mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.

But despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member MC House, Amarjit continues to hold the mayor’s seat, with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by Somal and Bedi.

On Sunday, Warring said, “I held a meeting with the Congress councillors recently. We will be changing the mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor at the right time. How can Congress councillors support a BJP mayor?” he questioned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the 36 Congress councillors, the MC house has 11 Azad group councillors, two independents and one BJP councillor, since Amarjit’s switch to the saffron fold.