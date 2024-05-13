Congress will counter BJP’s money power with people’s power: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a scathing attack on the Congress rebel MLAs saying that the ‘stuff’ they were offered in the briefcase was very heavy. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed a public rally in Jawalamukhi seeking vote for Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma. (HT Photo)

“I don’t know what kind of honour they were expecting when all the works were being done at their behest,” said Sukhu about the rebel MLAs while addressing a public rally in Jawalamukhi seeking vote for Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma. “The stuff in the briefcase offered to the six MLAs was very heavy,” he added.

“Sharma being a minister in the Centre was benevolent towards Himachal. He did everything he could and was accessible over the phone. This is the election to save democracy, which the government cannot fight alone. But with the help of manpower, the Congress party will answer the money power,” Sukhu added.

He said the state government, without any intention of political gain, gave the old pension to the government employees in the very first cabinet meeting so that they could live their lives with self-respect. Whereas, Jai Ram challenged the employees to contest the MLA elections and tortured them when they asked for the old pension. Now BJP leaders are trying to stop ₹9000 crore of the NPS.

Sukhu said the present state government fought last year’s disaster like a war, but Jai Ram kept demanding to call the assembly session again and again. Despite three days of discussion, BJP MLAs did not support the proposal to provide a special economic package to Himachal Pradesh and did not stand with the 22 thousand disaster-affected families. He said the present state government, showing strong will, gave a special relief package of ₹4,500 crore from its limited resources. He added that he comes from a common family; hence he understands the pain of the common man better. Understanding the problems of the people, the state government made changes in the revenue laws for speedy disposal of pending revenue cases and more than one lakh mutations.