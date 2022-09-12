Congress will give employment to 5 lakh youth, says AICC joint secretary
AICC’s joint secretary and youth congress in charge Krishna Alavaru said that if elected, the party would provide employment to youth in the state
SHIMLA: Congress on Monday gave one more guarantee, assuring employment to 5 lakh youth.
He castigated the BJP government for hoodwinking the youth of the state. “Our government will fill up all the vacant posts in the government departments and will provide more jobs in the state,” he said.
Alavaru said apart from this, a start-up fund of ₹10 crore will be set up for each assembly segment. “Interest-free loans will be given to the youth along with financial guidance, technical help and other assistance,” he said while addressing media persons in Shimla.
Alavaru has said the Congress governments have given employment even in adverse circumstances.
“During the time of the former Manmohan Singh government, there was global financial crunch, Congress government provided employment even then,” he said, adding that Congress government controlled the prices of the products despite the high rates of crude oil in the international market.
He alleged that during the time of the former CM Virbhadra Singh government in Himachal, unemployment was between 3 and 5 %. However, it has reached 20 % during the tenure of the present Jai Ram government.
State Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari said that the BJP government has cheated the youth. The Jairam government failed to fill thousands of vacancies in departments, HPU, and elsewhere, but instead recruited their loved ones through the back doors. The vacant posts in many departments were put in the dying cadre. Many promises of the BJP manifesto were not fulfilled, he alleged.
-
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Kashi celebrates verdict on maintainability of plea
I Mondays, considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva by devotees, are always busy in Kashi (Varanasi). But this Monday was even busier with the district court pronouncing its verdict on the maintainability of the plea filed by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. This Monday, not only the tea shops but also small hotels, ghats, local snack shops and even the dhabas started buzzing with activity from early morning.
-
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Mathura court imposes ₹1000 cost on petitioner
The court of the additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura imposed a cost (fine) of ₹1000 on a petitioner on Monday for seeking adjournment for yet another time in connection with a petition requesting permission to file a suit in a representative capacity on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. The petition was filed under Sections 91 and 92 of the Civil Procedure Code and was listed on Monday.
-
Pregnant woman killed in lightning strike; 2 children injured
DHARAMSHALA A pregnant woman was killed, and Sita Devi's two children were injured after being struck by lightning at Jalgran village near Una town. The incident happened late on Sunday when it was raining heavily in the area. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sita Devi, wife of Inder Kumar, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Una Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Ankit Sharma said that lightning struck the hut in which the family lived.
-
Plaintiffs recite bhajans, seek blessings of Almighty before going to courtroom
VARANASI Apart from the district court that dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the temple of lord Hanuman at Bhartendu Park here also remained in focus on Monday as the plaintiffs and counsel from the Hindu side began their day by seeking blessings of the Almighty and reciting bhajans ahead of the case hearing.
-
Jharkhand: 4 held for barging into Ranchi school, molesting girls
Four youths have been arrested for allegedly barging into a government-run high school in Jharkhand capital Ranchi carrying guns and molesting girls, besides assaulting and threatening the school staff who objected to their act, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on September 5 during the Teacher's Day function at Project High School, Sadma, on the outskirts of Ranchi. The four arrested were identified as Muzammil Ansari, Firdaus Ansari, Zameel Ansari and Taufeeq Ansari.
