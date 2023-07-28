Congress will go solo in Lok Sabha, Haryana assembly elections: Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said the Congress will go solo in next year’s assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

(HT File)

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said the Congress is all set for the elections and does not require any party’s support in Haryana.

“After the formation of the Congress government, all portals created to harass the public like Parivar Pehchan Patra, Property ID and Meri Fasal Mera Byora will be closed. Digitalisation is not a bad thing and it started during the Congress tenure. The Congress government started the process of digitising the panchayat. Its purpose was to make life easier for the public but the current government is using it to harass the public and shirk its responsibility,” he added.

Hooda said people of Haryana are suffering because of floods, several acres of farmers’ crops have been damaged, thousands of people’s houses have collapsed or cracks have appeared in them.

“It is the responsibility of the government to compensate the loss of all these people. But in this difficult time, instead of giving compensation to the victims, the government is entangling them in a web of portals,” he added.

He reiterated the Congress’ demands that the government should give compensation of ₹40,000 per acre to farmers with immediate effect. Along with this, the government should also compensate people for loss caused to shops, houses and businesses. A compensation of ₹20 lakh should be given to the families of the deceased.