chandigarh news

Congress workers attacking BJP leaders in guise of farmers: Ashwani Sharma

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma on Friday alleged that the ruling Congress workers were attacking their leaders in the state in the guise of farmers
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 02:18 AM IST
Farmers union members protesting near the venue of BJP meeting in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Holding the Congress responsible for creating turmoil in the state by spearheading the farmers’ agitation, Sharma said, “The reality is out in the open but the script written by the Congress high command will fail. The petty politics played by the Capt Amarinder Singh-led government in the state has cost Punjab dearly, causing huge economic losses. More than 1,500 families have lost jobs due to large industries shifting out of the state.”

The state government lacks vision to boost Punjab’s economy and has failed in providing basic amenities to people, said Sharma while addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters in Chandigarh.

“Amarinder Singh has only given clean chits to his ministers for ruining the state’s economy. Unemployment is at all-time high. Our schools and hospitals are not equipped to render basic health facilities. After coming to power, our party would revamp the entire governance which has collapsed,” added Sharma.

Earlier, he inducted a number of office-bearers of different social and religious organisations into the party.

Party’s state general secretary Jeevan Gupta was also present on the occasion.

