Congress workers take out Tiranga march at Karnal

: Hundreds of Congress party workers and local leaders on Saturday took out a Tiranga march in Karnal.

The Congress workers carrying the tricolour and the party flag reached the chief minister’s resident in Prem Nagar.

The sloganeering demonstrators accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and the state of misleading people by launching Tiranga yatras, while on the other hand people are suffering due to their misrule.

Congress leader Sardar Tarlochan Singh said that this parallel Tiranga march is being carried out by the Congress for the unity of the country and make the people aware about the anti-people policies of the BJP government.

“People of the country are suffering and poor ration card holders are being forced to buy tricolour to get ration from government depots,” said Congress leader Rakesh Kamboj.