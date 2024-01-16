‘Conman’ on the run: HC orders attachment of SHOs’ salaries in six Punjab districts

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday ordered attachment of salaries of station house officers (SHOs) in six districts of Punjab where 33 criminal cases are registered against ‘conman’ Aman Skoda, who is still evading arrest. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday ordered attachment of salaries of station house officers (SHOs) in six districts of Punjab where 33 criminal cases are registered against ‘conman’ Aman Skoda, who is still evading arrest

According to a report, of the 33 criminal cases involving Amandeep Kamboj alias Aman Skoda, he has been declared proclaimed offender in 19.

“In spite of repeated orders passed by this court on various occasions, no tangible efforts have been made to comply with the same. This conspicuous failure to perform their duty by jurisdictional police officers leaves this court with no other option but to attach the salaries of the respective SHOs in whose police stations the investigation of these cases is pending or the escapee is declared as proclaimed offender,” the bench of justice Harpreet Singh Brar ordered, seeking compliance within two weeks.

The court was hearing a 2021 plea seeking proper investigation into cases registered against Skoda. During the hearing of the case, the SIT probe had revealed that Skoda was in touch with many senior officers of Punjab Police. The highest number of FIRs (18) are registered against Skoda in Fazilka, followed by eight in Ferozepur. Other districts where FIRs are registered are Moga, Patiala, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The court observed that neither has Skoda been arrested till now nor any efforts have been made to attach his properties, which the court termed “a complete failure” of the intelligence agency of Punjab Police.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police, who was summoned by court, assured that Skoda would be brought to book within four weeks. The court, however, remained dissatisfied and

ordered additional director general of police (law and order) to file his affidavit indicating the necessary steps which are required to be taken in these circumstances within one week. The court has also sought compliance report and further ordered that the order be brought in the knowledge of the director general of police.