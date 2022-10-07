Conspiracy for Moose Wala murder accused’s escape hatched in jails

Amid the special investigation team (SIT) probing the escape of gangster Deepak Tinu from Mansa police’s crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge’s custody, an official privy to development said that it has been found that the conspiracy of Tinu’s escape was hatched inside the jails same as the plan to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder and an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled from the custody of the CIA unit of Mansa police early on Sunday. Following this, Punjab Police arrested and sacked the Mansa CIA unit in-charge, sub-inspector Pritpal Singh, who was also a member of the SIT probing the Moose Wala murder case.

Why Mansa police brought Tinu again and again under scanner ?

SIT has also started probing why Mansa police brought Tinu on production warrants five more times in separate cases after his questioning in Moose Wala murder case.

July 4, Punjab police had brought Tinu on transit remand from Tihar jail in Moose Wala murder case. Later, he was brought on production warrants twice each in old cases registered in connection with criminal incidents at Bohrawala and Bahadurpur. On September 27, Tinu was again brought on production warrants from Goindwal Sahib jail in a murder case registered at Sardulgarh police state. However, he fled from custody after four days. SIT suspect that Tinu was brought on remand and kept at CIA police station again and again for a purpose. An official said that before Tinu was brought on production warrants, mobile phones were recovered from him and five other accused in Moose Wala murder case. “This indicates that conspiracy was hatched inside the jail. Now, police are also investigating why Tinu was brought to Mansa in separate cases to know how police officials were involved by gangsters,” he added.The Mansa court on Friday extended the police remand of sacked CIA in-charge of Mansa police, who allegedly helped gangster Deepak Tinu in escape from custody, till October 12.

Mansa police presented Pritpal in the court after his four-day police remand ended on Friday. Mansa police submitted in the court that further interrogation of Pritpal Singh is required as his role in the escape has been found and to check some other facts come to the fore during the investigation. Following this, the court of judicial magistrate granted five days more custody of Pritpal to Mansa police. SI Pritpal Singh was a part of the conspiracy to help gangster Deepak Tinu, escape from police custody, says the first information report (FIR). Around six days after escape from custody, Punjab police are still clueless and have failed to trace Tinu.

