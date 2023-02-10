Constable arrested for thrashing ASI in Haryana’s Panipat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 01:57 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A head constable of the Panipat police has been arrested for allegedly thrashing and obstructing an assistant sub-inspector from discharging his duty.

The head constable Ashish Kumar, who is also known by his nickname Singham, is posted in the traffic wing. He has been booked under sections 186, 323, 332, 353, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code recently and was arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The cop was produced before the court, and the police also sought his remand for interrogation, but the court sent him to judicial custody. High drama was witnessed in the Panipat district court when the police produced the accused cop. A group of supporters held a protest and termed the police action as malicious. The protesters demanded a fair investigation into this matter.

As per the information, head constable Ashish Kumar and ASI had clashed on January 2. Ashish had started to record videos of ASI, who was on duty. Ashish had accused ASI of taking bribes from the vehicle drivers.

