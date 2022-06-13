Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Constable paper leak case: In 10 months, 100 land in Haryana Police net

Inspector Dalbir Singh, who is heading the SIT, said two more persons, Praveen Kumar of Bhiwani and Sukhwinder Singh of Panipat, were arrested on Sunday
Haryana Police had in September last year arrested Muzaffar Ahmed of Jammu, who played a key role in providing question paper and answer keys to other accused. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByNeeraj Mohan, Karnal

Tracing the links of people involved in the Haryana Police constable exam leak case reported in August last year, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Kaithal police has so far arrested 100 people.

The police had in September last year arrested Muzaffar Ahmed of Jammu, who played a key role in providing question paper and answer keys to other accused. Since then, over 80 people have been arrested, revealing that the links of this racket were deeply rooted.

Inspector Dalbir Singh, who is heading the SIT, said two more persons, Praveen Kumar of Bhiwani and Sukhwinder Singh of Panipat, were arrested on Sunday.

He said the accused have admitted that they had got the question paper before the exam from one Pradeep, who has already been caught.

The incident dates back to August 8, 2021, when Kaithal police had arrested three persons, who had procured the answer keys of the written test conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on August 7 and 8. The police investigation revealed that accused Mohammad Afzal Dar of Srinagar, who was arrested from Delhi, was among the main accused who had leaked and sold the answer keys and question paper of the written exam.

Ahmed, a resident of Ramban district in Jammu, had taken a copy of the question paper and answer keys from another accused Jitender Singh, who was an employee of the examination agency. Ahmed and one Azaz Amin of Srinagar had allegedly sold the answer keys and question paper to Afzal of Srinagar at 60 lakh.

Later, Afzal sold them to Raj Kumar at Delhi airport at 1 crore, revealed the investigators. The answer keys were then provided to Narender Singh of Hisar, who with the help of Ramesh Kumar, owner of a coaching centre, sold it to candidates at 12-18 lakh per person on August 6, a day before the exam.

The officials associated with the investigation said that the question paper was circulated to several candidates through social media groups and more people could be arrested as they were tracing the links of people – especially the candidates.

Kaithal SP Maqsood Ahmed said, “All main accused, who were involved in leaking and selling the question paper, have already been arrested but now the SIT is tracing the links of the people who had got the question paper and were in the contact of the main accused.”

He said that more arrests were likely in the case in the next couple of days.

