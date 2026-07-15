Mohali consumer panel directs fast-food chain to pay 2,500 after customer’s order handed to another person

consumer commission directed Domino’s Pizza to pay ₹2,500 to a Mohali resident after finding deficiency in service when outlet staff handed his food order to another customer and failed to produce CCTV footage to support their defence.

The complainant alleged that despite acknowledging the mistake, the staff refunded the amount instead of serving the food. (HT File)

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The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, partly allowed the complaint filed by Harshveer Singh, a resident of Phase 7, Mohali, and directed Jubilant FoodWorks and the concerned Domino’s outlet at Kasauli to jointly pay ₹2,500 towards compensation and litigation expenses within 30 days. Failing this, the amount will carry 9% annual interest from the date of the order.

According to the complaint, Harshveer Singh visited the Domino’s outlet at Savoy Greens, Kasauli, with his wife and daughter on March 3, 2024, and ordered a non-veg taco Mexicana worth ₹177. After waiting outside the outlet for around 10-15 minutes, he returned to collect the order but was informed that it had already been handed over.

The complainant alleged that an employee initially claimed the food had been collected by the woman accompanying him. He maintained that his wife and daughter had remained with him throughout. According to the complaint, after repeated requests, the outlet staff checked the CCTV footage and found that the order had been mistakenly handed to another woman. The complainant alleged that despite acknowledging the mistake, the staff refunded the amount instead of serving the food. He later approached the company’s grievance portal and also served a legal notice before filing the consumer complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} In its reply, Domino’s admitted that the complainant’s order had been mistakenly given to another customer because of an inadvertent human error, claiming both customers had placed similar orders. The company also contended that its staff had offered to prepare and serve the missing food item immediately, but the complainant refused and instead accepted a refund, which it described as a full and final settlement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its reply, Domino’s admitted that the complainant’s order had been mistakenly given to another customer because of an inadvertent human error, claiming both customers had placed similar orders. The company also contended that its staff had offered to prepare and serve the missing food item immediately, but the complainant refused and instead accepted a refund, which it described as a full and final settlement. {{/usCountry}}

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The commission comprising president SK Aggarwal and its members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col JS Bath, noted that Domino’s failed to produce any evidence showing another customer had placed an identical order or that the complainant had accepted the refund as a full and final settlement. It also observed that the company neither produced the CCTV footage nor explained why it had withheld the recording, despite it being the best available evidence.

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Holding that the complainant was entitled to compensation for the inconvenience, harassment and mental agony caused by the incident, the commission ruled that the outlet had been deficient in providing service, even though the ₹177 paid for the food had already been refunded.