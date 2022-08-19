Continue with adequate security to Vicky Middukhera’s brother: HC to Mohali police
During the hearing on Thursday, his counsel, senior advocate Bipan Ghai, told the court that the petitioner will be satisfied in case the current arrangement of protection continued till his statement was recorded before the trial court.
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Mohali police to continue with adequate security to Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, the brother of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohali in August 2021.
The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara disposed of Ajay Pal’s plea, filed earlier this year, claiming that he was the sole eyewitness to the murder and was receiving threat from gangsters. Following the plea, he was provided with security cover.
The high court bench, while disposing of the plea, directed that adequate protection be given to the petitioner till his statement was recorded. “Even after that, it shall be open for the petitioner to file an appropriate petition before this court seeking further protection in case he apprehends any threat to his life and liberty,” the court recorded, further directing the police to complete the investigation and file challan at the earliest. The trial court has also been requested to expedite the trial.
On August 7, 2021, Vicky Middukhera was shot dead when he was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am. Two masked men had chased him and fired multiple shots at him.
While six accused, including the three alleged shooters, have been arrested, six remain out of police reach. Among them are Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial, alias Lucky Padial, who leads the Davinder Bambiha gang and is accused of ordering the hit on Vicky, and Shagunpreet Singh, the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who allegedly provided shelter to the shooters.
Moosewala was also gunned down in broad daylight by Bambiha gang’s rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mansa district in May.
Panchkula: Poorly lit parks double as drug addicts’ hub, gambling dens
The park that caters to Budhanpur, Indira Colony and Sector 16 has the notoriety of being the favourite haunt of gamblers and drug addicts. Locals say a spell of rain is enough to turn the park into a swamp. A resident of Budhanpur, Sunita, only ever uses the park as a short-cut to her house. The park located next to the power house in Industrial Area, Phase 2, is also crying for attention.
Dung, grazing cattle, foul stench make parks in periphery blight on City Beautiful
Dotted with cow dung, stray cattle and dogs, and doubling as ad hoc parking lots, several parks on the periphery of the City Beautiful are in a rundown condition with residents steering clear of them with good reason. The parks are primarily used as a grazing ground by dairy owners, many of whom tie their cattle near the park's boundary wall.
Kuldeep Bishnoi starts campaigning in Adampur
Kuldeep Bishnoi, who has recently switched over to the BJP from the Congress after resigning as Adampur legislator on Thursday, started canvassing for the bypoll, the date for which is yet to be declared. Bishnoi broke the ice with his arch-rival Sonali Phogat of the BJP, who lost to him in the 2019 assembly polls. The four-time MLA and two-time parliamentarian Bishnoi will visit the villages of the Adampur constituency till August 20.
Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch Choudhry's 'khaat yatra' from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold 'tea meetings' with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts. Her supporters told her to run 'parallel' campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem.
