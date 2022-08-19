Continue with adequate security to Vicky Middukhera’s brother: HC to Mohali police

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Mohali police to continue with adequate security to Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, the brother of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Mohali in August 2021.

The high court bench of justice Anoop Chitkara disposed of Ajay Pal’s plea, filed earlier this year, claiming that he was the sole eyewitness to the murder and was receiving threat from gangsters. Following the plea, he was provided with security cover.

During the hearing on Thursday, his counsel, senior advocate Bipan Ghai, told the court that the petitioner will be satisfied in case the current arrangement of protection continued till his statement was recorded before the trial court.

The high court bench, while disposing of the plea, directed that adequate protection be given to the petitioner till his statement was recorded. “Even after that, it shall be open for the petitioner to file an appropriate petition before this court seeking further protection in case he apprehends any threat to his life and liberty,” the court recorded, further directing the police to complete the investigation and file challan at the earliest. The trial court has also been requested to expedite the trial.

On August 7, 2021, Vicky Middukhera was shot dead when he was about to sit in his SUV after visiting the office of a property dealer in Sector 71 around 10.30 am. Two masked men had chased him and fired multiple shots at him.

While six accused, including the three alleged shooters, have been arrested, six remain out of police reach. Among them are Armenia-based gangster Gaurav Padial, alias Lucky Padial, who leads the Davinder Bambiha gang and is accused of ordering the hit on Vicky, and Shagunpreet Singh, the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who allegedly provided shelter to the shooters.

Moosewala was also gunned down in broad daylight by Bambiha gang’s rival Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Mansa district in May.