Punjab: Passengers bear brunt of roadways, PRTC union strike

Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation went on strike on Tuesday in support of their demands, including an increase in salaries. The strike left hundreds of commuters stranded at bus stands, including in Sangrur, Barnala, Ludhiana and Patiala. Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation protesting at Bathinda bus stand on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The commuters had to wait for hours to get buses that were overcrowded. Drivers and conductors on regular rolls were on duty as usual.

Jatinder Singh, the state leader of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation Union, said, “The state government had approved 30% increase in our salaries but is yet to implement if for all employees. Only few employees have benefited. The government is not giving 5% annual increment to us either.”

He said the state government pays ₹18,200 to a driver and ₹16,200 to s conductor, which includes the 30% increase. But those who did not get the hike are struggling to meet ends.

Gurvinder Singh, secretary of the Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers’ Union, said staff are holding demonstrations at all 27 bus stands in the state. Waving black flags, the protesting employees raised slogans against the government and threatened to intensify their protest if their demands are not met.

Rush of passengers waiting for buses at the Bathinda bus stand on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The commuters were at the receiving end as they struggled to reach their destinations. Though private buses are plying, they are packed to capacity, leaving passengers with option but to wait.

Simratpal Singh, 30, a resident of Sangrur, said, “I had to reach a government office in Chandigarh around 11am. But I’m still standing here in the afternoon, trying to find an alternative mode of transport.”

Vinay Sharma, 25, another resident of Sangrur, said, “My grandfather is admitted to a private hospital in Patiala. I need to visit him but I haven’t been able to get a bus for over an hour.”

A woman passenger in Ludhiana said she was unaware of the strike and had been waiting for a bus to Jalandhar since morning but did not get one till 1pm.

