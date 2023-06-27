Electric public transport to be launched in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, says Punjab CM

Punjab chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday gave a nod for launching an e-vehicle service as a mode of public transport in Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Chairing a meeting here to review various development projects in 47 cities of the state, Punjab chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that apart from providing the best facilities of public transport to people these facilities will also play a pivotal role in the protection of the environment. (HT File)

Chairing a meeting here to review various development projects in 47 cities of the state, the CM said that apart from providing the best facilities of public transport to people these facilities will also play a pivotal role in the protection of the environment.

He said that the e-Vehicle service will be launched in the cities of Ludhiana and Jalandhar as pilot projects adding that e-autos will be introduced as pilot projects in Amritsar. Mann said that these modes of public transport will help solve the problem of traffic congestion in these cities.

The CM further said that in a step aimed at solving the problem of stray cattle, the state government will soon launch a pilot project in Bathinda and Patiala districts.

Mann further said in a step aimed at solving the problem of stray cattle, the state government will soon launch a pilot project in Bathinda and Patiala districts. It will be a great reprieve to the people as it will help in saving their lives, Mann said, adding that the stray cattle menace poses a grave threat to the lives of people due to fatal road accidents.

The CM also reviewed the proposed projects worth more than ₹1,000 crore to be implemented in various cities adding that it will give a major facelift to these cities. He said that 100% water supply through canals will be ensured in these 47 cities through a project of ₹762.45 crore.