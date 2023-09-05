Chandigarh: Contractual medical workers protest over delayed salaries

Agitated over not getting salaries since July, the medical and healthcare contractual workers’ union held a gate rally protest in front of the administrative block of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh, on Monday. The protesters said after getting assurance from the higher authorities, the union members decided to wait for the next two days, and if the salary still won’t be released, they will intensify the protest. (HT File)

Hundreds of contractual employees from GMSH-16 and civil hospitals of Sector 22, 45 and Manimajra, along with employees of health and wellness centres, participated in the silent protest after their morning duties from 2 pm to 3 pm.

During the protest, the delegates from the union were called upon by the GMSH-16 medical superintendent Dr VK Nagpal, who assured the members that the administration was trying their best to release the salary as early as possible.

The delegation was led by union president Mandeep Kaur, senior vice-president Rahul Sharma, general secretary Manoj Kumar and press secretary Simranjeet Singh.

The protesters said after getting assurance from the higher authorities, including GMSH-16 and the UT health secretary, the union members decided to wait for the next two days, and if the salary still won’t be released, they will intensify the protest.