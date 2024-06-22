 Contractual linemen go on strike in Ludhiana - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Contractual linemen go on strike in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2024 05:14 AM IST

According to the protesting linemen, their colleague Vijay Kumar was working on a pole near the Ludhiana-Jalandhar bypass, when he slipped and fell off; they alleged that Rajesh Kumar, who was present on the spot, instead of taking Vijay to a hospital, fled the scene in his car; they further claimed that they even tried to stop him but in vain.

Contractual linemen went on a strike on Saturday after an executive engineer (XEN), instead of taking an injured lineman to hospital, allegedly fled the spot.

The agitated employees have demanded the transfer of XEN Rajesh Kumar, while refusing to work. (HT file photo for representation)
The agitated employees have demanded the transfer of XEN Rajesh Kumar, while refusing to work. (HT file photo for representation)

The agitated employees have demanded the transfer of XEN Rajesh Kumar, while refusing to work. Reportedly, many areas in the city faced power cuts due to the strike.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the protesting linemen, their colleague Vijay Kumar was working on a pole near the Ludhiana-Jalandhar bypass, when he slipped and fell off. They alleged that Rajesh Kumar, who was present on the spot, instead of taking Vijay to a hospital, fled the scene in his car. They further claimed that they even tried to stop him but in vain.

The other linemen present there took Vijay to the hospital, where he is now on ventilator. His condition was still serious, they said.

If their demand was not met, the linemen threatened to tender their resignations en bloc.

When approached for a comment, chief engineer central zone (Ludhiana), Inderpal Singh did not respond to multiple calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Contractual linemen go on strike in Ludhiana
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On