Contractual linemen go on strike in Ludhiana

Contractual linemen went on a strike on Saturday after an executive engineer (XEN), instead of taking an injured lineman to hospital, allegedly fled the spot.

The agitated employees have demanded the transfer of XEN Rajesh Kumar, while refusing to work. Reportedly, many areas in the city faced power cuts due to the strike.

According to the protesting linemen, their colleague Vijay Kumar was working on a pole near the Ludhiana-Jalandhar bypass, when he slipped and fell off. They alleged that Rajesh Kumar, who was present on the spot, instead of taking Vijay to a hospital, fled the scene in his car. They further claimed that they even tried to stop him but in vain.

The other linemen present there took Vijay to the hospital, where he is now on ventilator. His condition was still serious, they said.

If their demand was not met, the linemen threatened to tender their resignations en bloc.

When approached for a comment, chief engineer central zone (Ludhiana), Inderpal Singh did not respond to multiple calls.