Contradictions in Ministry data & Swachh survey over Chandigarh’s waste segregation: MP Manish Tewari

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:52 am IST

According to Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, Chandigarh practices 100% door-to-door waste collection and 100% segregation at source across all its 35 wards. But according to the Swachh Survekshan website, city had achieved only 14% in source segregation at the household level.

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari on Thursday raised objections over the Union government’s reply in Parliament regarding the city’s waste management performance, pointing out glaring contradictions between the ministry’s claims and the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 results.

Member of Parliament (MP) Manish Tewari highlighted that the ministry’s data is at odds with the recent Swachh Survekshan rankings released on July 17. (HT File)
In a written reply to Tewari’s question on solid waste management, the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs said Chandigarh practices 100% door-to-door waste collection and 100% segregation at source across all its 35 wards. The ministry also maintained that the city scientifically processes all of the 490 tonnes of waste generated daily.

Tewari highlighted that the ministry’s data is at odds with the recent Swachh Survekshan rankings released on July 17. While Chandigarh was adjudged the second cleanest city in the 3-10 lakh population category, the survey revealed that the city had achieved only 14% in source segregation at the household level, far from the 100% figure cited in Parliament.

According to the rankings, Chandigarh scored full marks in cleanliness of residential and market areas, public toilets, water bodies, waste processing, and dumpsite remediation. The city also recorded 93% in door-to-door collection. But its performance in segregation at source remained a major weak point.

“I had asked a Parliamentary Question on the non-functioning of the solid waste processing plant in Dadumajra. Not only did the government evade the core issue, but the figures given in the answer contradict the data available on the Swachh Survekshan website,” Tewari said.

