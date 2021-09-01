Controversial Punjab Police DSP Sekhon dismissed

Punjab Police have dismissed controversial PPS officer Balwinder Singh Sekhon from service just five days before his retirement.

According to an order dated August 23 by then additional chief secretary (home) Anurag Aggarwal, the controversial cop was dismissed for remaining absent from his service after his suspension.

Sekhon, who was posted as DSP 1st Commando Battalion, Bahadurgarh, was suspended from his services following his unpleasant remarks against the government in November 2019.

“You as DSP remained wilfully absent from duty from November 2019 to March 2019. By making an unpleasant remarks against the state government, you failed to stand by the oath taken by you at the time of passing out that you will remain faithful to the government of superiors,” the order reads.