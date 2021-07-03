Convict who jumped parole arrested for snatching in Chandigarh

A man convicted of kidnapping and attempt to murder was arrested for snatching while he was jumping parole, the police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Parminder Singh, 29, of Mohali, was arrested by the crime branch team near the area between Sector 39 and Maloya. He was earlier awarded 20-year jail in a kidnapping and attempt to murder case, and was released on parole after serving a sentence of 10 years. However, he never returned to jail.

With his arrest, the police claim to have solved two snatching cases. The accused was sent to judicial custody.

As per police records, the accused had snatched a mobile phone of a Sector-41 resident on June 18. A clue of his whereabouts was received by the police after he briefly used his own SIM card in the stolen phone. The accused then disposed of the phone by throwing it in a river in Ropar. The SIM card along with a motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered.

Similarly on April 14, police said that the accused had snatched the purse of a woman containing ₹3,500 cash. The cash was spent, but the police recovered the documents and the purse from his possession.