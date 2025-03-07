Menu Explore
Conviction rate in drug cases has increased to 86%, says minister Harpal Cheema

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar/nawashahar
Mar 07, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema reports an 86% drug conviction rate under AAP, up from 58% under Congress, with significant seizures and arrests.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, chairman of the cabinet sub-committee formed to monitor the war against drugs campaign on Thursday claimed that the conviction rate under the AAP government has increased to 86% over the last three years .

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Cheema, who was in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, said the conviction rate during the previous Congress government was 58%. He added that as many as 530 FIRs have been registered and 697 persons arrested from March 1 to 5 during the campaign.  

.“Narcotics including 42 kg of heroin, 15kg of opium and 41,027 medical drugs have been seized in the state from March 1-5 under this campaign,” Cheema added.

AAP state president and minister Aman Arora chaired a meeting with senior administrative and police officials meeting in Jalandhar.

Cheema said the stress is on cutting the drug supply chain across the state to end the drug menace in the state.

