Cooler, drier summer in store for Chandigarh: IMD
The upcoming summer in Chandigarh is likely to be cooler with day temperature mostly remaining below normal than average, according to the seasonal forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The forecast, issued as probability model for March to May, also points to lower-than-average rain in the region.
Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Multiple western disturbances (WD) are expected between March and May that will keep the maximum temperature below normal. But due to the cloudy weather caused by these WDs, the minimum temperature has a higher probability of remaining above normal.”
Singh said since Chandigarh was located in the foothills of the Himalayas, it got more affected by WDs as compared to Punjab and Haryana. “But while the WDs will affect Chandigarh’s temperature, these are likely to bring more rain in hilly areas than the city,” Singh added.
Rainy likely today
On Thursday also, a WD is expected to affect the region and cause around 10 mm rain. Another system will approach the city towards the weekend, bringing more rain around Sunday as well.
Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went up from 24.3°C on Tuesday to 26°C on Wednesday. On the other hand, the minimum temperature decreased from 11.2°C to 10.5°C. Both were normal for this time of the year.
In the next three days, the day and night temperatures are expected to remain in the same range.
