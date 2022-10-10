Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cooperative societies official caught by VB for accepting bribe

Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:23 PM IST

The complainant informed the VB that accused Davinder Kumar, assistant registrar of cooperative and marketing societies, Dasuya, had already taken ₹5,000 as a bribe from him and was demanding ₹50,000 more to settle the case

ByHT Correspondent

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday arrested the assistant registrar of cooperative and marketing societies, Dasuya, for accepting a bribe of 20,000.

A spokesperson of the VB informed that accused Davinder Kumar was arrested on the complaint of Tajinder Singh, a manager in a cooperative society, Tanda. The accused has been supervising 70 cooperative societies in block Dasuha, including the one in Tanda.

As per the complainant, Davinder Kumar, who presently holds additional charge of deputy registrar, cooperative societies, Hoshiarpur, had filed a case of embezzlement against him. On his (Tajinder Singh) appeal, the registrar, cooperative societies, Punjab had decided the case in his favour but the accused did not allow him to join the duty, rather opened another investigation against him regarding the recovery of funds.

The complainant informed the VB that accused Davinder Kumar had already taken 5,000 as a bribe from him and was demanding 50,000 more to settle the case.

After probing the allegations, the VB arrested the accused for accepting a bribe of 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses, the spokesperson said, informing that an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered at VB police station Jalandhar.

