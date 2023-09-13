Cop attacked after he tries to stop illegal mining in Yamunanagar, 2 booked

The Yamunanagar police have booked two men for attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing a public servant and other sections after they allegedly attacked a head constable deputed to stop illegal mining in the district and three other locals.

The Yamunanagar police have booked two men for attempt to murder, rioting, obstructing a public servant and other sections after they allegedly attacked a head constable deputed to stop illegal mining in the district and three other locals. (HT File Photo)

The accused were identified as Shamshu and Wasjid, both locals, officials said on Tuesday.

The cop, Virender Singh, said that he was on patrolling duty on Sunday night, when he noticed two speeding dumpers without any number plate and filled with illegal mining material.

“When I tried to stop them, they tried to run over me. However, I along with three locals managed to follow them and they started emptying their dumpers in the middle of a road. Soon, 12 men arrived in two private vehicles with weapons and started thrashing us…” Singh said in his complaint.

He added that the men also snatched his gold chain, police ID card and some cash, despite him informing them that he is from Haryana Police.

A medical report suggests that the cop received eight blunt injuries on his body.

A case was registered against both the men under Sections 148, 149, 323, 186, 332, 353, 379B, 307 and 506 of the IPC at Chhachhrauli police station.