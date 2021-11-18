Cop dies after falling off 25th floor of housing society in Balongi

A 42-year-old cop, who was working as reader of DIG (STF) died after falling off the 25th floor of ATS towers in Mohali. The cop identified as Ajay Sharma, who was a resident of Kharar, had gone to ATS towers for some work.

Rajpal Gill, station house officer of Balongi, said, Sharma slipped and fell off the 25th floor of the building.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am on Wednesday and the security guard informed the police around 7 am. “We have kept the body in the mortuary and his post-mortem will be conducted on Thursday at the civil hospital in Phase-6,” said Gill.

He further said, “We are trying to find out if there is any foul play in his death.”