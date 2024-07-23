Cop dies as rifle goes off accidentally

Head constable Harwinder Singh slipped in a washroom of the district courts’ complex in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and his AK-47 rifle went off accidentally, killing him on the spot.
A 32-year-old head constable died reportedly of accidental firing on the premises of district courts’ complex in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Harwinder Singh, a resident of Nangal village in the district. His body was found lying in a pool of blood in a restroom of the court premises.
Raj Parvinder Kaur, SHO of the Nawanshahr Sadar police station, said Harwinder was posted at the Pojewal police station and had brought an inmate for a court hearing. “He went to washroom where he slipped on the wet floor due to which his AK-47 rifle went off accidentally. The bullet pierced into his head, leaving him dead on the spot,” she said.
Panic gripped the premises following a deafening sound of four back-to-back gunshots. Security staff immediately rushed to the incident spot and retrieved his body, which was shifted to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination.
The SHO said statements of deceased’s family members were being recorded to initiate further action accordingly.