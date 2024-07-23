Cop dies as rifle goes off accidentally

A 32-year-old head constable died reportedly of accidental firing on the premises of district courts’ complex in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Harwinder Singh, a resident of Nangal village in the district. His body was found lying in a pool of blood in a restroom of the court premises. Deceased head constable Harwinder Singh hailed from Nangal village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Raj Parvinder Kaur, SHO of the Nawanshahr Sadar police station, said Harwinder was posted at the Pojewal police station and had brought an inmate for a court hearing. “He went to washroom where he slipped on the wet floor due to which his AK-47 rifle went off accidentally. The bullet pierced into his head, leaving him dead on the spot,” she said.

Panic gripped the premises following a deafening sound of four back-to-back gunshots. Security staff immediately rushed to the incident spot and retrieved his body, which was shifted to the civil hospital for a postmortem examination.

The SHO said statements of deceased’s family members were being recorded to initiate further action accordingly.